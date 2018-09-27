N2.5 billion judgment debt: Court upholds ABU’s stay of garnishee proceeding application

Related News

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has upheld Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, application for stay of garnishee proceeding in an N2.5billion judgment debt suit.

Garnishee proceeding is a judicial enforcement of monetary judgment, whereby money belonging to a judgment debtor, in the possession of a third party, usually a bank, is seized by a judgment creditor.

ABU, the judgment debtor, in an application through it counsel, Kayode Amodu, had urged the court to stay action in the garnishee proceeding because there was an appeal pending before the Court of Appeal.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, in her ruling said the court will stay proceeding pending the outcome of the matter before the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the appointments of 110 ABU workers were terminated in 1996, when the institution was run by a sole administrator.

They instituted a suit against the institution, and in 2015, the court ruled in favour of the workers and ordered the university to reinstate them and pay their entitlements, which amounted to N2.5billion.

Non-compliance with the court judgment necessitated the workers, who are the judgment creditor to institute another suit of garnishee proceeding on the institution’s bank accounts to enforce the payment of the judgment debt.

ABU filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal to appeal the 2015 judgment.

(NAN)