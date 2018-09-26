119 Katsina State delegates to participate in PDP National Convention

Related News

No fewer than 119 delegates from Katsina State will participate in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention for presidential primary election in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

The convention is scheduled to hold between October 5 and 6 in Abuja.

The PDP Chairman in Katsina State, Salisu Majigiri, disclosed this when the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is also one of the PDP presidential aspirants, recently visited the state.

He said the delegates included party chairmen for the 34 local government councils, members of the party’s state working committee, among others, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

The chairman also said the party had Yakubu Lado, a former senator, as its consensus candidate for gubernatorial election.

He, therefore, urged party members to work toward ensuring victory of the party in the 2019 elections.

He also urged the supporters to ensure unity and support the party candidates for the victory of the party during the elections.

Mr Saraki, who was in Katsina to woo delegates, said “Katsina is my home, the former governor, Ibrahim Shema and the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua were my good friends: I need your support during the convention.”

(NAN)