Hisbah to clamp down on commercial sex workers in Jigawa

Related News

The Jigawa Hisbah Board has warned commercial sex workers operating in the state to quit the immoral act or risk arrest and prosecution.

Hisbah area commander, Abubakar Maisoma, gave the warning on Monday in Kirisamma, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, prostitution is not only prohibited in Islam, but also violates the laws of the state.

He added that the board had issued notices to brothels in Kirisamma, Kwanduk, Tasheguwa, Madaci and Marma communities, to quit with immediate effect.

He said that the move was in line with recent decision taken at a security meeting that authorised raids on all brothels across the state.

“The decision to write these letters followed a recent meeting by our committee comprising of SSS, Police, CIB and other security personnel.

“These letters are to serve as last warning to these girls and their accomplices to quit this immortality before we begin raiding brothels.

“They must go back to their parents, families and repent for their sins because prostitution is completely unacceptable and do not have a place here,” he said.

Mr Maisoma lauded the council’s chairman, Salisu Kubayo, traditional and religious leaders in the area for their support in the board’s efforts to curb all forms of immortality.

(NAN)