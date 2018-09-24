38, 336 court cases filed in Kaduna State in 2018

Related News

The Acting Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Muhammadu-Lawal Bello on Monday said a total of 38,336 cases were filed in all courts of the state in the 2017/2018 legal year.

Mr Bello, who made the disclosure at a ceremony to mark the commencement of the new legal year in Kaduna, however said that 60% of the cases had been disposed of.

According to him, 3,254 out of the 9,679 of the cases before the High Court were treated, while 1,730 cases out of 3,300 before the magistrate courts were disposed of.

He explained that the Sharia Court of Appeal had concluded 2,890 cases out of 3,421 before it.

“There were a total number of 14, 432 cases before the various Sharia courts and 10, 548 cases were disposed of”, the chief judge said.

Mr Bello stated that the Customary Court of Appeal also disposed 4, 832 cases out of 7,515 cases, while 4,832 cases out of 7,515 were disposed of by various customary courts in the state.

The acting CJ, noted that the 2018/2019 legal year was unique due to the fact that the ceremony was not held for a decade, and urged courts to work harder to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“I urge the various courts to work harder in the new legal year we are just commencing, so that the overall number of cases disposed of in all courts will be greatly improved”, he added.

Mr Bello expressed his desire to revive the Bar/Bench Forum with a view to identifying and harmonise their positions for the development of the judiciary.

He called on all branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state to continue working hard towards maintaining a leading role in the affairs of the NBA in the country.

Earlier, the NBA Chairman, Kaduna branch, Sule Shuaibu thanked the acting CJ for reviving the tradition of celebrating the new legal year which lawyers always look forward to in each jurisdiction.

He urged the acting CJ to look into matters of lackluster attitude of some judges as regards sitting time, and inauguration of the already established administration of criminal monitoring committee of the state.

He also stated the need to improve on the welfare packages of magistrates and for the establishment of e-library equipped with reports and law books.

(NAN)