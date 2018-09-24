Sokoto judiciary disposes 697 cases in two years

Related News

The Sokoto State judiciary says it disposed 697 out of the 1,004 cases recorded between January 2017 and September 2018.

Justice Bello Abbas, the Chief Judge of the state, disclosed this on Monday in Sokoto at the commencement of the 2018 legal year.

Abbas commended state government for its support to judiciary.

He said the period witnessed promotions, elevations and recruitment of different cadre of judges in the state and urged members of the bench to align themselves with the new trends of justice administration in order to live up to the expectations.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mustapha Mada, commended the state government for its efforts in updating laws of the state in line with current realities.

Mr Mada appealed for more judicial divisions and recruitment of more judges in various courts to hasten judicial administration in the state.

The event was attended by government officials, traditional rulers and the general public.

(NAN)