Kebbi Govt. releases N1.3bn gratuity to state, LG retirees – Official

Kebbi Govt. releases N1.3bn gratuity to state, LG retirees

Nigeria map showing Kebbi State
The Kebbi State Government has released N1.3 billion for payment of outstanding liability of gratuity owed to state and local government retirees.

The head of service, Abubakar Idris, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu has approved the immediate release of the sum of N1.3 billion for payment of outstanding liability of gratuity owed to state and local government retirees.

“I wish to assure all retired officers that the state government will not relent in its efforts to pay all retirees as soon as resources in government’s coffers improve,’’ Mr Idris said in a statement.

He appealed to all retirees for their support and understanding as the state government strived to pay all outstanding liability of gratuity.

