Kano governor, Ganduje, nominates deputy governor

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has nominated his commissioner of Agriculture, Nasiru Gawuna, as deputy governor.

Mr Gawuna is to replace Hafiz Abubakar who res Hafiz Abubakar igned from the position last month.

Reading the nomination letter at the State House of Assembly plenary on Monday, the Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, said the letter was in line with section 191 (3) (C) of 1999 Constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

The letter read: “In accordance with section 191 (3) (C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby nominated Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for confirmation as deputy governor.

“The nominee is currently the commissioner of Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and member Kano state Executive Council.

“In view of the above it is my hope this exercise will receive the usual kind consideration of honourable members of this Assembly.”

The house has invited Mr Gawuna to appear before it on Tuesday by 10 a.m.

Mr Gawuna is a graduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. Before he joined politics, he worked with Kano State Hospital Management Board in Muhammad Abdullahi Wase and Murtala Muhammad specialist Hospital.

He was elected as chairman of Nassarawa Local Government in 2004 and re-elected in 2007.

Mr Gawuna was appointed commissioner of Agriculture in 2014 by Rabiu Kwankwaso and reappointed by Mr Ganduje to t samhee ministry in 2015.