Two children, 19 others die in Jigawa flood

Related News

At least 21 persons lost their lives in a flood disaster that ravaged parts of Jigawa State, an official has said.

The victims included two children, the executive secretary, Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Ya’u, said on Friday.

Mr Ya’u said the flood was as a result of opening of Tiga Dam in Kano State.

“Every year NIMET used to alert us whenever they want to unlock the dam so that we can be proactive. Unfortunately, this year, they opened the dam without notification. That’s why this year’s flooding came to us unprepared.”

He said the disaster ravaged 210 communities in 14 local government areas.

Mr Ya’u said this in Miga local government area, after touring the affected communities.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter also went round the affected communities.

Members of the communities requested for government intervention even as they mourned their losses.

The district head of Harbo Sabuwa, in Jahun local government, Sani Idris called on the government to consider the plight of rice farmers in the community who were given loans by the government but whose produce had been destroyed in the deluge.

Mr Idris told government officials that the flood had barricaded Harbo Tsohowa community leaving it inaccessible for days.

A resident at Harbo community, Adamu Mai-unguwa, told journalist he spent three hours transporting sick persons on his canoe from Hudamai to a health facility.

He said residents in the community are living in fear as the effects of the flood mount.

At Zogawa community in Miga local government, Abdulmumini Ali told PREMIUM TIMES, that flooding had become a nightmare for residents.

At Miga local government headquarters, another resident, Ahmed Idris, said flooding had swept off the graveyard of the community and is now threatening their houses. He said many had fled their homes.

Also at Maiganjara community, in Miga local government, Mustapha Abubakar, a farmer, said the community needs urgent intervention.

“All our farm produce such as: pepper, tomatoes, millet were washed away by the flood, we lost all the money we invested to the flood,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES was also at Galadima Fulani settlement in Auyo local government where Ya’u Ibrahim, a victim, told journalists that the residents have migrated from the community “because the flood had submerged our huts and farm produce. We need intervention”.

At Ayama community, in Auyo local government, the Imam of Izala mosque, Sheik Idris, said the flood had destroyed the embankment recently built at Mayan Kwari,

“There’s an emergency need of an embankment, otherwise the community will be submerged overnight,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state deputy governor, Ibrahim Hassan, who briefed journalists shortly after a visit to the affected communities, described the disaster as “one of the worst experiences in the state”. He said many roads had been “overtaken by the flood”.

Residents crossing over at Gululu community at Jahun LGA Jigawa state Embarkment area at Harbo, Jahun LGA Jigawa state. flooded area at Harbo community in Jahun Local Government area of Jigawa. Flooded community at Yar Konama in Jahun LGA. Ibrahim Ya’u and other victims at evacuated area at Galadimawa community at Auyo LGA

“The state government is ‘up and doing’ to distribute the available emergency relief materials to ease the suffering of the affected communities.

“I travelled to all the affected communities, what I saw is terrible. So far, we have constructed about 200 canoes, including (donation of) foodstuff to address emergency needs.

“We have started distributing them (relief materials) to the affected communities. We’re taking a protective measure to avoid the outbreak of diseases in the area,” he explained.