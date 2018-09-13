Related News

Traders at Sheikh Mahmud Gumi Market have distanced themselves from a faction of their market association which denied involvement in the purchase of the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) nomination form for Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i.

The Sheikh Mahmud Gumi Market Association on September 10 was announced as joining four other groups to buy the form for the governor.

The other groups are Petroleum Tankers Driver (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Workers (NARTO), and Katsina and Daura People’s Association based in Kaduna.

However, a parallel group of the Gumi market “Kaduna Market Traders Association” announced it was not part of the market group that joined in buying the form.

In a statement by the group’s leaders, Falalu Maidoya, Gafai Boska and Thomas Yakubu, made available to journalists in Kaduna, the group said its members were not in support of the gesture and should not be connected to it.

But in another statement signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Daudawa, the “Traders of Sheikh Mahmud Gummi Market” in Kaduna on Thursday discredited the statement of dissociation and described the group that issued it as fraudulent.

“Our attention has been drawn to false reports by a fraudulent organisation known as ‘Kaduna Market Traders Association’ disassociating itself from those that purchased the APC Nomination Form for Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i on September, 10.

“The purported association is fake and a criminal invention of some frustrated politicians who are enemies of peace and unity of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, the three signatories, (Alhaji Falalu Musa Maidoya, Alhaji Gafai Boska and Mr. Thomas Yakubu) are also fake identities and a mischievous invention of some frustrated politicians.

“We challenge these individuals, to unveil themselves and not drag our names and association into their gutter politicking. We have also reported the matter to security agencies to fish out the criminal imposters,” the Thursday statement said.

Earlier, Mr El-Rufai while accepting the form at Government House Kaduna, expressed surprise at the gesture of those who purchased it.

According to him, he did not have the money for the nomination form for his reelection bid when the amount was announced.

He said the money in his bank account was not close to the amount.

“I don’t have N20 million also to buy my form. The money I have in the bank is not close to that amount. I have only one account in GTB . Except I sell my house will I be able to raise that that amount,” he said.

The development mirrored two at the national level whereby different groups bought party nomination forms for President Muhammadu Buhari (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.