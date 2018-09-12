2,810 Katsina pilgrims begin return journey Thursday

Related News

The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board says its 2,810 pilgrims will commence their journey home on Thursday.

Salisu Ado, chairman of the board, told the pilgrims in Makkah that they would be evacuated aboard Max Airline in four batches between September 13 and 16.

According to the chairman, officials of the board would depart for home on September 18, after all the pilgrims were transported to Nigeria.

Mr Ado urged the pilgrims who had been anxiously looking forward to the journey for two weeks now, to be patient with the arrangements made for their transportation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ‘disappearance’ of the state officials since the conclusion of the Hajj had created huge communication gap and tension over the schedules for the pilgrims return journey. (NAN)