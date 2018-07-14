Fire razes six shops in Kano market

Related News

No fewer than six shops were burnt at Kofar Wambai Jewelry Market (Kasuwar ‘Yan Yeri) in Kano on Friday night.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Sagir Madaki, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday that the fire burnt six shops.

He said “we received a distress call from Kofar Wambai Police Division at about 8:57 p.m. that there was fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 9:05p.m to quench the fire.”

Mr Madaki said that with the quick intervention of fire service personnel, it took 55 minutes to put it under control so as not to spread to other shops.

The director said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

The director also advised the people to keep fire bucket, fire blanket and fire extinguisher that would enable them to curtail the spread of fire before calling on the fire service. (NAN)