Senator raises alarm over Sokoto killings

A senator, Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), has raised alarm over recent killings in Sokoto State.

He had presented a motion on the “gruesome killing of 40 people in the state by armed bandits” which was co-sponsored by Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North).

Mr Aliero expressed sadness over the “gruesome and unprecedented killing” of about 40 people in the state by armed bandits on Monday morning at Dogonyero in Candi District in Raba Local Government Area.

He explained that the armed bandits were operating in Zamfara forest where they had been killing innocent people over a period of two years.

He said they moved with motorcycles that carry up to three people “numbering about thirty motorcycles in all, meaning that the armed bandits were up to 90.”

The lawmaker said the chairman of the local government and the village head alerted law enforcement agencies on noticing the bandits, and security was provided for five days after which they were withdrawn.

“Immediately the security agencies were withdrawn, the armed bandits moved in and started killing indiscriminately using AK47 riffles. The situation now is that most of the villagers have left their homes out of fear and so many are still stranded in the bush, not to mention the injured ones still at the hospital and others rendered homeless,” he said.

Contributing to the motion, Isa Misau (APC-Bauchi) blamed those in power for not doing what is right.

He said some security chiefs that are supposed to bring perpetrators to book were being protected by certain people close to the system.

“They don’t want to touch some people maybe I don’t know, it is ego. So today, the situation is very bad. This thing can come to Abuja if care is not taken. We should be able to know the policemen we have per state.

“There are some killings that are not even reported. Today, a human life in Nigerian is nothing. The ones that are eight, four to five, we don’t even report it, it is when it gets to 30, 40, 50 that you would hear of it. Even the press is tired of reporting the killings. Look at today’s newspaper, you won’t even see it.

“It is only in Nigeria that killings are taking place without any reason because these killings are taking place and we don’t even know the reason. What is the reason why these killings are taking place? We have to come back and address these issues one by one,” he said.

After observing a minute silence for the victims, the Senate urged the federal government to mandate the Airforce and the Police helicopter division to carry aerial surveillance of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states with the view of identifying locations and hideouts of bandits and deal with them decisively.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, through the commissioner of Police in the three states to set up a Special Squad to mop up the whole zone and get rid of the armed bandits.

The Senate also called for synergy between the State Security Service (SSS), the Police and the armed forces with the view of sharing intelligence and strategies to embark upon in getting rid of the armed bandits.

While requesting that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) send emergency relief to the affected communities, the Senate also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over the killings.