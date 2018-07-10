INEC to suspend Voters Registration in Zamfara August

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will suspend the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Zamfara by August.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital by the Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Asma’u Maikudi.

Mrs Maikudi said the commission planned to suspend the exercise with effect from Friday August 17, 2018 until after the 2019 general election.

She said the decision was made after consultation with the stakeholders in the electoral process.

The REC explained that the main objective of the temporary closure was to enable the commission process the Permanent Voters Cards of all registered persons before the 2019 general elections.

Mrs Maikudi however said that the collection of PVCs will continue until a week to the commencement of the elections on February 16, 2019.

She therefore called on all qualified voters to register and collect their PVCs at the INEC local government offices and other designated centers before the expiration of the stipulated time.

NAN