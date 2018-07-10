Related News

Bala Yar’gaba, the chairman Dutse Local Government Area, has been suspended by the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Yar’gaba was on Monday mobbed by residents of his local government.

He was accused of non-payment of polling unit development fund, approved by the state government, to residents.

The chairman on Monday blamed his ordeal on a lawmaker in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly suspended the chairman for six months.

‎The lawmaker representing Dutse constituency, Musa Sule, who was accused by Mr Yar’gaba of instigating the violence, read a petition to the assembly. He said he received the petition from residents of his council on alleged misappropriation of public funds by Mr Yar’gaba

The lawmaker also raised the attack on the council chairman on Monday; describing it as an embarrassment.

Hamza Gada, the lawmaker representing Kazaure, moved the motion for suspension.

“Based on what happened on Monday with regard to polling unit development fund, I advise the house to suspend the council chairman and inaugurate a committee to investigate the matter,” he said.

The motion was seconded by the lawmaker representing Babura constituency, Kabiru Isa.

The Speaker of the assembly, Idris Garba, who presided over the sitting, announced the suspension of the council chairman for six months and inaugurated an eight-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee will be headed by the house deputy speaker, Maikudi Garba.

The committee was given two months to submit its report.