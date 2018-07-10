Council chairman, lynched by constituents, suspended by State Assembly

Related News

Bala Yar’gaba, the chairman Dutse Local Government Area, has been suspended by the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Yar’gaba was on Monday lynched by residents of his local government.

He was accused of non-payment of polling unit development fund, approved by the state government, to residents.

The chairman on Monday blamed his ordeal on a lawmaker in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, members of the State House of Assembly suspended the chairman for six months.

Details later…