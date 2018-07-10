Police renew restriction of movement of motorcycles in Zamfara

Related News

The Police Command in Zamfara has renewed the restriction of movement of motorcycles from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. across the state.

The spokesman of the command, Muhammad Shehu, announced the order in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government imposed the restriction order in 2016.

“In view of the prevailing security challenges in the state and the efforts being made by the police and sister security agencies to checkmate all forms of criminality in the state, we wish to announce the restriction of movement of motorcycles in all the 14 local government areas of the state from July 10, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Therefore, all motorcycle riders/owners are advised to abide by this order as it was enacted in the best interest of the citizens.

“Any person who violates this order will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Shehu said.

He enjoined members of the public to continue to partner with the police and other security agencies in the efforts to make Zamfara crime-free.

(NAN)