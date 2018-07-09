Poorly treated workers shut down Radio Nigeria

Related News

Workers on Monday shut down the Kaduna station of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) over alleged poor welfare and working condition.

The workers gathered within the office premises with placards chanting solidarity songs and calling on government to come to their aid.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Improve our welfare and working condition”, “Pay us our training allowances and upgrade the working equipment” and “Settle years of outstanding staff allowances.”

Others were “Staff on essential duties lack operation vehicles,” and “Upgrade our equipment.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FRCN Kaduna Chapter, Salisu Ibrahim, while addressing the protesting staff, said the protest was to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight, saying staff welfare at the organisation was poor.

“We are only agitating for updated working conditions, and against outdated working equipment and poor welfare condition of our staff.

“Our welfare is not something to talk about. We are the voice or mouthpiece of the government within and outside Nigeria. This is why we are here to draw the attention of the federal government on the plight of our staff.

“We hope our voices will be heard by the authorities concerned,” he said.

In his remarks, the Zonal Director of the station in Kaduna, Buhari Auwalu, thanked the workers for conducting their protest in a peaceful manner.

According to him, it is true the media station needs to be upgraded to a modern standard.

“All the unions are aware of the challenges FG is facing in various aspects of our national lives. We know that no matter how much the federal government wants to spend on public media stations in the country, it must be appropriated for such activities or development.

” And before the money come to play, certain organisations must play certain roles. I am sure you know that the National Assembly also has a vital role to play too,” he said.

The Zonal Director urged the staff to be patient, saying something positive was being done with regards to the organisation.

He equally promised to deliver the workers’ protest letter to the authorities.