Zamfara Killings: Police arrest 11 suspects

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected members of volunteer group known as “yansakai” in connection with the killing of 41 unidentified persons.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday.

Mr Shehu explained that the unidentified corpses were found in a bush near Boko community in Zurmi local government areas of the state last week.

He said that the suspects were arrested at their various hideout on Saturday in Kasuwan Daji town of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

“The operation was carried out in the area by the command’s team of policemen yesterday, Saturday which led to the arrest of the suspects and recovered the following exhibits from them.

“One locally made gun with 68 pellets, eight swords, three cutlasses, three cudgels, assorted charms and consignment of gun powder,” he said.

He noted that the state police command had on July 3, paraded four suspects in connection with the incident.

According to him, the command on July 7 also arrested two suspected criminals at Bargaja village in Gusau local government area and recovered one Boxer motorcycle from them.

He said that investigation on this matter was ongoing after which all the suspects will be charged to court.

“We are using this medium to commend the efforts of members of the public for the inflow of information to the police which led to various successes recorded by the command.

“We are also appealing to them to continue to give similar support to police and other security agencies in the fight against criminal activities in the state,“ he added.

(NAN)