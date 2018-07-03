Katsina govt. engages 386 youth for teaching job

Related News

The Katsina State Government has engaged 386 unemployed youth under its newly introduced state power programme tagged `S-Power’ in Daura, Maiadua and Dutsi Local Government areas to reduce unemployment.

Hussani Karaduwa, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Employment, Promotion and Vocational Training, made this known in Daura on Tuesday while distributing engagement letters to the successful applicants.

He said Daura got 190, Mai’adua 121 and Dutsi 75 slots adding that the engaged youths would be deployed to primary and junior secondary schools as teachers.

Mr Karaduwa said the successful applicants were selected based on their qualifications.

“Only those with relevant teaching qualification were considered, like those with the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and Diploma in Education from recognized institutions of higher learning,’’ he said.

He cautioned them against laxity, truancy, lateness, indolence and indiscipline, stressing that payment of their monthly allowance depends on monthly clearance from their individual organizations.

He noted that the youths were engaged for only two years after which those who performed creditably well, may be reconsidered for a permanent and pensionable appointment into the main stream of the civil service.

Mr Karaduwa added that each of them would be placed on a monthly allowance of N20, 000 and the Daura Zonal Education Authority was to coordinate their deployment to schools and monitor their performance.

Halima Rabe, one of the successful applicants, commended the state government for introducing the programme.

She assured that all those engaged in the programme would strive to make positive impact as well as implement fully the objectives of the scheme, as the programme would in no small measure, reduce joblessness among youth.

The government recently registered 5,000 unemployed youth under its newly introduced S-Power programme.

(NAN)