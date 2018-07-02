Katsina Assembly passes 71 bills

Related News

Katsina State House of Assembly said on Monday it passed 71 bills, deliberated on 461 motions and made 300 resolutions many of which were executed by the executive arm since its inauguration in June 2015.

Abubakar Kusada, the Speaker of the Assembly, said at a press briefing in Katsina to mark three years anniversary of the legislative house, that the lawmakers were proud of their achievement.

“The current legislators are proud to have the highest numbers of sponsored bills which scaled through to become laws within the last three years.

“The bills passed by the Assembly included; the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Bureau of Public Procurement and Katsina State Bureau of Statistics bills.

“Others are; Zakkat and Wagaf (admin and allied matters) bills and Katsina State Farm settlement Centre bill among others.

“This is by no means a small achievement as it signifies the commitment and the importance of the members’ collective vision for a thriving and dynamic assembly.

“There are many bills at various stages being considered for passage and they included executive and members bills,” he said.

The speaker, represented by his Deputy, Shehu Tafoki said that the lawmakers have been very aggressive in carrying out their oversight functions, to ensure transparency and due process in the running of public affairs.

“All the House Committees have been completely engaged in the oversight of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies as provided in the Constitution,” he said.

He commended the executive arm of government for the quick assent to most of the bills passed.

(NAN)