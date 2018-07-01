2019: Kano governor speaks on Kwankwaso’s presidential bid

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has criticised his former boss and predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the latter’s recent boast about the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Ganduje was reacting to Mr Kwankwaso’s claim over the weekend that he can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari should the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) give him its mandate ahead of the polls.

The governor said Mr Kwankwaso, who represents Kano Central at the Senate, cannot defeat Mr Buhari. He said the senator cannot win the election in the lawmaker’s village.

In a statement distributed by the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Sunday, Mr Ganduje said Mr Kwankwaso’s political structure has been “squarely dismantled in Kano so much that he has lost grip of the realities of Kano politics.”

The statement described Mr Kwankwaso as “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.”

“Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back to relevance.

“For over three years, he has been sleeping at the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful.

“For over three years, Kwankwaso has been at the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people.

“Since then, he has not been around and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The good people of Kano are appreciating our modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in us.”

The statement further stated that, “Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of the day because those he is going to meet there are familiar with his antics. They have not forgotten in a hurry, the role he played in destroying the same PDP.

“I am surprised that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions. I am surprised he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed many of the chieftains who are still there today to pay him back with his own coin.”

Mr Ganduje insisted that Mr Kwankwaso is no longer relevant in Kano politics.

“All his political structure has been completely dismantled. Those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself and can not be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election. He is an usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Kano, the support for President Buhari and the APC is non-negotiable.”

Mr Kwankwaso, then as Kano governor, was one of the PDP leaders who defected to the APC in the build up to the 2015 elections. He came second in the APC presidential primaries won by Muhammadu Buhari who went on to win the presidential election.