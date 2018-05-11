El-Rufai endorses political adviser, Uba Sani for Senate

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has endorsed his political adviser, Uba Sani, to contest for the senatorial position of Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 2019 elections.

Shehu Sani is the current senator representing the zone.

Mr El-Rufai is currently having a running battle with the current three senators from Kaduna and is expected to try to replace them.

The governor announced support for his adviser during a state wide APC campaign rally at the local governments that make up the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

At the local government, the governor called on the people and party members to vote Mr Sani in place of the incumbent senator.

The governor’s support for Mr Sani, is coming months after the chairpersons of the APC in six of the seven local government areas making up the senatorial district, also endorsed him to contest for the senatorial seat.

Mr El-Rufai also called on the people of the state to conduct themselves with humility and decorum during the local government election coming up on Saturday.

“It has been my privilege this week to lead the APC team as we campaigned across Kaduna State. We have been thrilled by the enthusiastic reception we have received everywhere we have been, from the rolling hills of Sanga to the plains of Soba, from Zaria to Zango-Kataf.

“I wish to thank the people of Kaduna State for giving us a warm welcome. The APC looks forward to you expressing the same vigorous support by electing our candidates to lead the 23 local government councils that our reforms have turned into better instruments of government.

“As we campaigned, we have engaged with our people and shown what we are doing to make life better across the state. There is no zone without at least 300 projects. Within our limited resources, this government has invested in Education, Health, Roads and Water.

“I urge every resident of Kaduna State to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and respect the integrity of the voting process. Let us all ensure that our local government elections of 12 May 2018 set an example of orderliness and respect for democratic processes,” the governor said.