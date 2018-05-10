Atiku, Saraki, El-Rufai mourn late Kano billionaire, Rabiu

Related News

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the death of prominent Kano billionaire businessman and cleric, Isyaku Rabiu, saying his death has robbed Northern Nigeria and indeed the nation of one of its greatest and most enterprising investors.

Mr Rabiu, who founded a major family-operated holding company with a history of investment in manufacturing, insurance, banking and real estate, died at 93 after a brief illness in the United Kingdom.

Mr Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday said Mr Rabiu rose to prominence by “sheer dint” of hard work and created jobs for others to earn a living.

According to him, Mr Rabiu’s successes and entrepreneurial spirit had motivated many younger Northern investors like myself who feel that, once you are resourceful, you can achieve success in every endeavour of life.

He said Mr Rabiu didn’t attain success by mere luck, but used personal initiative to achieve his life’s goals, adding that success “is not for the timid or those who are afraid to take risks to achieve prosperity.”

He explained that the late Mr Rabiu was not only remarkable as a successful industrialist, but was also a great Islamic scholar who was widely respected.

“These enviable virtues,” he said, had made Rabiu to stand tall like a colossus.

“I pray to Allah to forgive the deceased for his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Al-Jannah (Paradise).”

Also the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the death of Mr Rabiu as a great loss to the nation, particularly the Muslim community.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki [Photo: Sahara Reporters]

Mr Saraki, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he received the news of the death of the late Islamic cleric with sadness.

“The death of this outstanding religious leader and an icon of entrepreneurship, philanthropy and humility is a great loss to the nation.

“As a leader of Tijaniyya sect in West Africa, the late Khalifah made huge sacrifices in the promotion of Islam and Islamic scholarship,” he stated.

Noting that the death of Mr Rabiu was painful, he however said the consolation that he lived a worthy life is enough to mitigate the effect of the loss.

Condoling with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Kano state and the Muslim community, Mr Saraki prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the late Mr Rabiu a place among the righteous ones in ‘Aljannah firdaus.’

The Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmad El-Rufai, said Mr Rabiu will be remembered as an exemplary figure who achieved much in religion and business.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

According to the governor, the cleric contributed immensely to the development and propagation of Islam in Nigeria and beyond, and was a bulwark for peace and Nigeria’s development.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the governor added that Mr Rabiu has left a big vacuum and an enduring legacy.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State has commiserated with the immediate family and people of Kano State and also the Muslim Ummah over the passing away of Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu.

“Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu lived an exemplary life and contributed immensely to the development and propagation of Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“He was a revered Islamic scholar who also exhibited the fear of God in all his affairs and mentored several Islamic scholars. His contribution to the Islamic scholarship is outstanding and will continue to be a major point of reference.

“The late Sheikh was also immensely successful in business, helping to promote the economic development of the country.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi and bless all his work and dedication to the cause of Allah and humanity.”

Mr Rabiu is expected to be buried on Friday in Kano State, his birth place.

Already, the state government has declared Friday a public holiday for his burial.