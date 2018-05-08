Northern governors’ wives meet in Sokoto, lament menace of drug abuse

Related News

Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) on Tuesday stressed the need for collaboration by stakeholders to tackle increasing cases of drug abuse by youth in the country.

Hadiza Abubakar, the Chairperson of the forum and wife of Bauchi State Governor, made the call at the forum’s quarterly meeting in Sokoto.

Mrs Abubakar, who described the menace of drug abuse among youth in the north as worrisome, said the lives of future generation in the North was in serious jeopardy if left unchecked.

She said “the problem of drug addiction would ruin our youths and make them vulnerable, thereby jeopardising the future generation.”

She, however, noted that the forum had taken steps to tackle the menace by setting up drug community volunteer scheme, skill acquisition centres and rehabilitation centres, among others, in states.

She added that the forum would continue to collaborate with partners and other stakeholders to bring an end to drug addiction in the region.

Mrs Abubakar reaffirmed the commitment of the forum toward contributing positively to the welfare of the people and development of the region “because it is a platform for collaboration between wives of governors in the North to bring about positive change and development in the region.”

According to the chairperson, the governors’ wives are at various stages of implementing a work plan in their various states following their training by UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the region was bedevilled with myriad of problems, especially drug abuse, which could be surmounted with concerted approach.

Mr Tambuwal added that unity of purpose was critical in tackling the menace of drug abuse in the region.

The Sokoto State Governor’s Wife, Mariya Tambuwal, described drug abuse as a serious issue affecting the North.

She said “it is traumatising to see our children engaged in drug abuse. We need to get these drug addicts back to their normal lives.”

The quarterly meeting was attended by wives of governors of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Niger, Bauchi, among others.

The federal government had on May 1, banned the production and importation of codeine syrup to check the abuse of the drug.

