APC ward congresses: 3,969 candidates emerge winners in Zamfara

A total of 3,969 candidates who contested at the last Saturday’s wards congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have emerged winners of the congresses through consensus.

The Chairman of the National Committee for Wards and Local Governments of the party in the state, Dauda Danladi, announced this at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Monday.

He said all the candidates that participated in various positions of the congress across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state emerged winners through consensus.

“According to the constitution of our great party, we have two options to conduct our congresses; either on election or on reaffirmation; so all the winners of this congress emerged through reaffirmation,” he said.

He described the congress as successful.

He commended Zamfara State Government, the Local Organising Committee for the congress, APC leadership and entire members of the party in the state for their support to the committee.

He also expressed gratitude to the security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders over the success of the congress.

He commended the good conduct by the members of the party in the state during the exercise, adding that “I want to assure you that the party strongly believes in the entrenchment of internal democracy”.

“You know our great party the APC is anchored on justice, fairness and transparency in order to give all party members equal level playing field to actualise their aspirations for elective office,” he said.

(NAN)