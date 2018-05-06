Kaduna Attack: Nigerian Army to station permanent battalion in Birnin Gwari – El-Rufai

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has commiserated with the people of Birnin Gwari following fatal attacks on the area by bandits.

Armed persons on Saturday attacked residents of the Kaduna community killing many people, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area at about 2:30 p.m., residents of the council area said.

No official casualty figure has been provided, but residents told PREMIUM TIMES at least 15 corpses were seen on the road.

The bandits came from neighbouring Dansadau village of Zamfara State, about 10 minutes’ drive to Birnin Gwari, residents said.

Several houses in the village of about 3,000 inhabitants were also set ablaze.

A Former Birnin Gwari Local Government chairman who does not want his name mentioned for security reasons confirmed the incident.

He described the attack as the worst in the troubled the area, which has witnessed several previous attacks.

“These bandits attacked the village in broad daylight and killed many people. They even killed the village Sarkin Fawa (Head of local vigilante) on his way back to the village.

“Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed because even on the way to the village 15 bodies were scattered on the road,” he said.

To contain the situation, Mr El-Rufai said the military will station a permanent army battalion in Birnin-Gwari.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government said it is concerned by the incessant banditry attacks and has been engaging with the federal government on the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

“The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency, has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”