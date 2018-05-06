Katsina Central Mosque Chief Imam is dead

Related News

The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Muhammad Lawal, is dead.

Aged 95, Mr Lawal died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The family spokesman, Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that their father died after a prolong sickness.

Mr Ahmed said that the deceased had been the chief Imam of Katsina for the past 41 years.

He disclosed that the deceased left behind four wives, 27 children and several grand children.

The funeral prayer was conducted at the premises of Katsina Central Mosque and the deceased was later buried at Dantakum burial ground in Katsina metropolis according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, and Governor Aminu Masari have described the death of the Chief Imam as a great loss to Katsina people and the Islamic world.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive him all his sins and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irriparable loss.

Thousands of people including Mr Masari and the emir as well as prominent Islamic scholars attended the funeral prayer.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the government and people of Katsina State over the passing of Mr Lawal.

President Buhari joins the Katsina Emirate, the immediate and extended family of the cleric, his associates and all Muslims in the state in mourning the cerebral religious leader, who spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.

The president believes Malam Liman, who passed on at the age of 95 years, lived a pious, worthy and highly recommendable life that will be remembered by posterity. He urged all Muslims in the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace and neighbourliness he lived and propagated.

President Buhari prays that Allah would grant the soul of the departed good rest, and comfort his family.

(NAN)