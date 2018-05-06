El-Rufai commends orderly conduct of Kaduna APC ward congresses

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended the orderly conduct of congresses held to elect ward officials for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

APC held congresses across the 36 states and Abuja on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the congresses were mired in controversies and violence in some states.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, Mr El-Rufai gave the applaud after participating in the congress at his Ungwan Sarki ward.

The governor said party members and other notable personalities across the 255 wards in the state have worked together to deliver a very satisfactory outcome.

“I am receiving reports from all the 255 wards showing that the new APC leadership in the wards are emerging in a peaceful and orderly manner. It is an impressive exercise in democracy at the local level.

“There are no adverse reports from any part of the state. The reports indicate that things are going well. All the stakeholders are working together to bring about a strong leadership for the party at the ward level.

“The Kaduna APC will continue to wax stronger as a united party, whose members are loyal to its constitution, and are committed to the goal of serving our people,” he said.

