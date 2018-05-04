Buhari travels to Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari in one of his trips.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday leave Abuja for his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

The president is travelling to Daura to participate in the ward congresses of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), in his Kofar Baru 3, ward.

The president left Abuja at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Mr Buhari returned to the country Thursday night from an official visit to the United States of America.

APC had fixed ward congresses for May 5, local government congresses for May 12 and state congresses May 19.

