Kaduna poly students protest lack of water, power

Students of Kaduna Polytechnic on Friday barricaded the entrance to the institution’s main campus in protest over lack of water and power supply to the school for over a week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students prevented lecturers and other staff from gaining entrance into the polytechnic.

One of the students, Adamu Muhammad, said that they have been suffering from lack of water and electricity for a week with nothing done by the polytechnic management to arrest the situation.

“Exams is fast approaching and we the students have been denied water and electricity, we usually go out of the campus to search for water,” he said.

Hauwa Muhammad, an academic staff at the polytechnic who was blocked off at the gate, expressed sadness over the issue saying that students’ welfare should be taken seriously.

“I am calling on the school management to as a matter of urgency solve the problem at hand, so that our students will perform well in their upcoming exams,” she said.

When contacted, the Registrar of the school, Muhammad Musa, said that the water supply scarcity was caused by poor electricity supply to the institution.

Mr Musa also said that rainstorm had destroyed most of the electric poles supplying light to the school, but added that the management is making all efforts to fix them.

“There is no way we can supply water 24-hours without electricity, but at the moment we have made arrangement with the state water board to supply the school with water in tanks.

“Moreso, the students want 24-hour electricity and it is not possible given the current performance of the Kaduna Electric.

“We are doing our best to provide electricity by spending huge sums on diesel to power our generators,” he said.

Kadpoly students protest. [Photo credit: Muhammad Ibrahim] Kadpoly students protest. [Photo credit: Muhammad Ibrahim]

The registrar appealed to the students to understand with the school management and allow the school conduct the upcoming examinations without hitch.

(NAN)