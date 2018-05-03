Motorists stranded, as articulated vehicles block Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Related News

Motorists using the Nnamdi Azikwe bypass on Kaduna-Abuja highway have been stranded for hours following total blockage of the road by drivers of articulated vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the drivers blocked the road over alleged harassment of one of their members by some officials of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA).

Although neither the driver nor the KASTELIA officials were around, the protesting drivers refused all entries to evacuate the road for normal traffic flow.

According to an eye witness, Usman Ilyasu, the traffic officers had removed the battery of a vehicle which refused to stop when it was initially flagged down.

“The trailer driver was stopped along Amingo Junction by Kastelea officers but he refused to stop, they followed him and when he stopped, the traffic officers went away with the vehicle battery.

“I was inside a taxi around 4:30pm when I saw them following the trailer.”

Another witness, Umar Muhammad said that the trailers and tankers blocking the road were to show solidarity to their colleague.

Meanwhile, motorist using the road have decried the action of the articulated vehicles drivers, saying it was insensitive.

Aliyu Muhammad a motorist said: “I am just coming back from work and there is hold up from Bakin Ruwa, vehicles are turning back looking for alternative ways to pass.

“This is very bad as people traveling would be stranded or reach their destinations late”.

Policemen have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.

(NAN)