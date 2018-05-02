Dutse Emirate strips Sule Lamido’s son of traditional title

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State
The Dutse Emirate Council has approved the removal of the suspended district head of Bamaina, Mustapha Lamido, with immediate effect.

A statement from the emirate council signed by its secretary, Amadu Malami, said a substantial district head will soon be appointed for Bamaina district in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The decision followed the confirmation of the allegation levelled against the former district head for participating in active partisan politics.

The sacked Santurakin Dutse, Mustapha Lamido, is the son of the former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido. Both men are being prosecuted for allegedly embezzling public funds while the elder Lamido was in office as governor.

They are being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside the district head of Kiyawa, Aminu Abubakar.

The elder Lamido is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party, PDP.

