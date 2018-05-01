May Day: El-Rufai salutes Kaduna workers

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has congratulated the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on the commemoration of 2018 Workers’ Day.

The governor made the remark in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

Mr El-Rufai said that every society must inculcate respect for hard work and the value of labour and that society must uphold and cherish all who work with commitment, doggedness and dedication to the common good.

“The governor who noted that no society can develop without a productive work force, thanked workers in all sectors for making a great contribution to the progress of Kaduna State,” Mr Aruwan said.

“The government stated that the implementation of many initiatives to reform the public service and education owes much to the support and cooperation of our work force. The Kaduna State Government is committed to empowering the public service as the facilitator of good governance. This entails that persons with skill be recruited and valued, and merit respected as a primary consideration.

“Workers as citizens live in a society that requires the delivery of pubic goods like Education and Healthcare. Government will continue to invest in human capital by improving our schools and hospitals, providing for the vulnerable and promoting policies that advance the common good. The government congratulates all workers on this important day.”