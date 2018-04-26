Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community

Related News

The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between the state and Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police, Kabiru Ibrahim, confirmed this to journalists in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital on Thursday.

He disclosed that his officers combed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which included 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.

He said the seven suspects arrested were being investigated for various offences including robbery.

He said as soon as investigation was completed the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

(NAN)