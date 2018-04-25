Kaduna govt trains 540 vulnerable youth to be self-reliant

Related News

Kaduna State Government has trained 540 youth in various trades and skills to earn a living, the Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Ruth Alkhali, said on Wednesday.

Mrs Alkhali who made the disclosure at the graduation ceremony of the trainees in Kaduna, said the beneficiaries were mostly school leavers, the almajiri, vulnerable children and persons with disability.

She said that the youth drawn from Kaura, Sabongari and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna state graduated on Wednesday at the end of the training conducted by Community Skills Development Centers.

“These young men and women would now have the opportunity to make something of their lives by being self -reliant individuals.

“The training provided for the beneficiaries was in garment making, carpentry, joinery, electrical installation, hospitality, welding and fabrication as well as office management.”

The commissioner disclosed that the training manual was based on the Nigerian skills qualification framework approved by the National Board for Technical Education.

“They were trained in their various trade of choice for the period of nine months after which the students went on workplace experience,” she said, adding that the target was to job opportunities and employable skills to the youth.

The commissioner said that the training was supported by DFID and Mafida, who also helped with the renovation and equipping of the schools.

“Together with support from Mafida, we have expanded from three COSDECs to six COSDECs in Makarfi, Kachia, and Kaduna South LGAs,” she added

In a message to the event, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai pledged that the government would continue to invest in the youth to make them self-reliant and responsible members of the society.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Bala Bantex, stressed that the government would further enhance the capacity of the youth to chart better future for them.

He urged organisations to absorb the graduates to enable them practice their skills.

In his remarks, Aminu Shagali, Speaker of the state Assembly, said the lawmakers would continue to partner government to ensure delivery of its electoral promises.

Mr Shagali who was represented by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Nuhu Shadalafiya, said the assembly would do everything possible to ensure that the youth are well protected.

He also assured that the assembly would continue to do its best in making laws that would preserve the unity and progress of the state.

The speaker advised local councils to take advantage of the schools to get idle youth to become productive.

(NAN)