Rights Commission receives 46 cases in one month in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), North-West Zonal Office, Kano on Wednesday said it received 46 cases in March.

Hauwa Salihu, the NHRC’s Zonal Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that out of the 46 cases, 26 were completed while 20 were ongoing.

“Most of the cases were on abandonment of children after divorce, gender-based discrimination and rape.

“Others are inheritance conflicts, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention, among others,’’ she said.

The zonal coordinator said that the commission mediated on conciliation and reconciliation matters among couples and families.

Mrs Salihu said that other cases were referred to courts after thorough investigations, while others were settled by the commission.

(NAN)

