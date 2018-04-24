Police arrest 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi

Related News

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected Bandits who killed five people in Bena town in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested after the command swung into action to counter their invasion of Bena town on border with Zamfara.

“We have succeeded in arresting of 11 suspected bandits who came in from Zamfara and killed five people in Bena town of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

” The armed bandits crossed over to the border village of this state in Bena district to continue with their nefarious activities.

“Consequently, five persons were killed on April 20 and April 22, while 15 motorcycles were stolen,” he said.

Mr Kabiru said ten of the suspects were indigenes of Zamfara State, while one was an indigene of Kebbi State but based in Zamfara State.

“Five locally -made guns, four axes, four shovels and a bunch of charms were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

The commissioner said the command had already deployed mobile police personnel, special anti-robbery squad, safer highway patrol teams, units of conventional policemen and a surveillance team to the affected areas to checkmate the activities of the bandits.

“Other senior officers of the command have relocated to the affected areas and interacted with stakeholders and enjoined them to work closely with the police to checkmate the activities of the bandits,” he said.

Suspected gunmen had on April 20 killed about 30 people in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

(NAN).