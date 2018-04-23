Zamfara Assembly consoles with lawmaker who lost 10 family members in accident

Members of the Zamfara House of Assembly on Monday paid a condolence visit to Sa’idu Dambala, who lost 10 members of his family in a ghastly road accident on Gusau-Sokoto road on Sunday.

Mr Dambala, who represents Bakura state constituency, lost four biological children, a male and three females.

The other deceased persons were his three grandchildren, driver, sister-in-law and a friend to his wife.

The Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, who led the 24 members of the House on the condolence, described the incident as a great shock to the people of the state.

Mr Rikiji, however, urged the lawmaker to take the incident as a test from Allah and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased involved in the auto crash.

Responding, the lawmaker thanked his colleagues for the visit.

