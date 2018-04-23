1,150 Cattle rustlers, kidnappers, repent in Kaduna

Related News

Another batch of 1,150 criminals, including cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers in Anchau, Kubau Local Government area of Kaduna State have repented.

About 750 others in the village had sworn by the Holy Qur’an a month ago to abandon their criminal ways of life.

The Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, a superintendent of police, told journalists on Monday in Kaduna that the criminals repented over the weekend after contacts with community leaders.

He said the effort was part of the disarmament programme initiated by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and in promotion of community policing being pursued by the Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar.

Mr Aliyu said part of the programme was that those who renounced violence would also handover their weapons to government.

“If you want to solve a problem you have to work with people that created the problem.

“We held series of meetings with hunters as prelude to the series of activities we call Renouncing Violence Strategies,” he added.

Also, Audu Sallau, Head of Vigilante Service in the local government, attributed the successes recorded so far to the commitment shown by the police, and sought for more support from federal, state local governments to end criminality in the hinterland.

He assured that those who repented did so voluntarily, adding that the area was now relatively peaceful.

(NAN)