Wamakko denies EFCC invitation

Aliyu Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor, has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices.

Mr Wamakko told members of the Correspondent Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday in Sokoto that recent media reports to that effect were fake and concocted by mischief makers to tarnish his image.

“It is a public knowledge that I live a simple life since from my class teacher status till I become the state governor and the present status.

“I believe in God that gives power to whom he wishes and is Almighty that raised my political carrier to the present status and I have the belief that He the Almighty only could bring me down,’’ Mr Wamakko declared.

He added: “All the stories that Wamakko is being invited by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are fake and rubbish a calculated attempt of some detractors to tarnish my image’’

“The dastardly publications in the dailies mischievously quoted a petition by some non existent and faceless merchants of doom, linking Sen. Rabiu Kwnakwaso and I to alleged mismanagement of over N18 billion when we were in office as state governors.”

He challenged those peddling the fake news to publish his bank accounts and other details to back their claim.

Mr Wamakko noted that the purported petition did not emanate from the EFCC “but from some chronic merchants of falsehood.”

“The EFCC is a reputable agency that has officials with respect and decorum, who will never use unethical language like the one used in the said publication.”

“During my tenure as governor, I only visited United States and United Kingdom once each and were all based on invitations.”

Mr Wamakko listed some of his achievement as governor to include construction of five functional tertiary education institutions, 450 Primary Health Centers with staff quarters and ambulance, 5,000 houses, empowerment of over 500, 000 youths and construction of over 1000 classrooms and three boarding secondary schools.

He added that during his stewardship, all state owned shares doubled their returns, while the government also provided 42 township roads, rehabilitated four federal roads and raised the number of students sitting for JAMB exams from about 6,000 to 35, 000.

Mr Wamakko further said he was among the first governors to pay the N18, 000 minimum wage and ensured that he cleared all salary and workers entitlements before handing over to the present government.

“I am human capable of making mistakes, a loyal citizen that is not above the law, therefore I can submit myself for legitimate scrutiny and not this mere media trial.’’

The senator described his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari as cordial and mutual.

“Our relationship is excellent, we do meet regularly to discuss myriad of vital national issues and there has never been a time when my request to see him was turned down.” (NAN)