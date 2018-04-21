PDP declares El-Rufai ‘missing’ after two-week absence

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai, of lack of adherence to law and order and dereliction of duty, and declared him missing in the state.

The party said the governor breached the law by being absent from his duty post as the state’s elected governor.

The party frowned at the governor for leaving the state without transmitting power to his deputy as enshrined in the Constitution.

The governor has not been seen in public for about two weeks and there is no formal explanation from his aides about his whereabout.

The PDP Chairman Kaduna State Chapter, Felix Hyat, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Abraham Catoh, raised the concern over the governor’s absence.

He said the situation can bring chaos in the administration of the state.

“For more than 11 days running, governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State has disappeared from public glare, without transmitting power to his deputy,” the statement stated.

It also frowned at the APC’s style of leadership in the state “which is without recourse to Constitutional provisions”.

“We advise the APC- led Government to respect the tenets of our democracy so as to sustain the hard-earned democracy the PDP and other Nigerians fought to put in place for the betterment of a liberal society,” Mr Hyat said.

The governor’s aide on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan could not be reached to comment on the statement as calls to his phone were unanswered neither did he respond to a text message sent to him by the reporter.

The governor was last seen in public on April 5 during the KADINVEST Economic Summit held in the state.