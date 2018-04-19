Two men remanded for alleged cruelty to donkey

Related News

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of two men, Abdulkarim Muhammad and Ibrahim Ibrahim, over alleged cruelty to a donkey.

The accused persons are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy, riding and neglecting an animal.

The Chief Magistrate, Nuraddeen Bello, ordered the remand of the accused persons after they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Bello adjourned the case until April 24, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Kennedy, told the court that the accused persons, who reside in Tafawa Balewa area Sokoto metropolis, intentionally conspired and rode on a donkey belonging to one Faruk Koko of Mabera area.

He told the court that the accused persons jointly rode on the donkey to Tamaje area of Sokoto where they handed the exhausted donkey to one Abdulmumin.

The prosecutor further said that Mr Abdulmumin and the donkey were however knocked down by a car and both sustained injuries.

He said that the owner of the donkey reported the incident on April 16, at Unguwan Rogo Police Station, Sokoto.

Mr Kennedy said the offence contravened Sections 97 and 208 of the Penal Code.

