Zamfara Killings: Senate calls for distribution of grains to IDPs

The Senate on Wednesday urged the federal government to approve the distribution of grains to internally displaced persons in Zamfara State.

The Senate lamented the high level of hunger in IDP camps particularly in the North-eastern and North-central parts of the country.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to, in conjunction with security agencies, ”conduct a holistic census of people injured, raped, orphaned and widowed as a result of the activities of armed bandits in the state with a view to assisting them through the various interventions by well-meaning individual Nigerians, corporate bodies, MDA’s, local and foreign bodies.”

These resolutions were sequel to a motion on the “Exclusion of Zamfara State by the Federal Government in the distribution of 30,380 mt of grains from National Strategic Reserve to IDP in Nigeria and other related matters,” sponsored by Kabir Marafa (APC, Zamfara Central).

Mr Marafa, while moving the motion, expressed concern by the absence of his state in these programmes of intervention to the lDPs, including the recently announced grains intervention to victims displaced by conflicts in the the North-east and North-central by the federal government.

He stated that the state lost over 300 people in two months, starting with the gruesome murder of more than 100 people in Birane town, Zurmi Local Government.

”We lost 6 & 9 in Goran Namaye and Kaya towns of Maradun Local Government Area; 25 people in Unguwar Alhazai, Yan-Kuzo and Yanwarin Daji communities; nine in Bawo, Akuzo, Hegin-Mahe and surrounding villages of Wonaka in Gusau Local Government Areas; and 15 in Yartashan Sahabi, Kuran Mota and neighbouring villages. This is in addition to the attack on Daniibga, Kizara and its environs where many other people remained unaccounted for. The attacks have resulted in the death of between 10,000-15,000 people from 2011 to date.”

“There is an estimated 16,000 widows, about 5,000 rape victims and about 40,000 orphans, taking a conservative figure of 8,000 adults killed, leaving behind an average of two wives and five children/family,” he said.

The Senate also resolved to designate the state as a priority area in all activities of local and international humanitarian and donor agencies.