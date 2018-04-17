JUST IN: Kidnapped NURTW officials freed

Related News

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Birnin Gwari branch, Abdu Kano, and five others who were kidnapped last week, have been freed.

They were freed in the early hours of Tuesday along old Birnin Gwari town, by their captives.

Five million naira was said to have been paid as ransom before they were freed after spending about a week in the bush, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The NURTW Secretary, Birnin Gwari branch, Al’mustapha Ahmad, confirmed their release to PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone.

According to him, the victims have since been reunited with their families.

“Yes they were released around 12 a.m. ‎on Tuesday after we paid five million naira ransom to their captives.

“We will continue to appeal to the government to do the right thing about Funtua road because these criminals will soon take over the highway,” he said.

He cautioned motorists to avoid plying the route which bordered Birnin Gwari and Zamfara State from 4 p.m.

“The bandits are in charge of the road from 4 p.m. daily. We hope the government will do something about it,” he said.

A former chairman of Birnin Gwari local government, who did not want his name mentioned for safety reasons, said he visited them (the victims) at home to sympathise with them on what happened.

“Thank God they are hale and healthy,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES last week Friday reported how the chairman and his five members were abducted at old Birnin Gwari village, about 60 kilometres from Birnin Gwari town, on Thursday.