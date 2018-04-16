Police Commissioner orders remand of 11 policemen for insubordination

Police officer

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that 11 policemen guarding the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office, Gusau, the state capital be remanded in police cell indefinitely.

Mr Ebrimson gave the order following the refusal of a member of the team to answer a phone call from him on Monday.

The commissioner was angered by the CBN patrol team leader, an inspector, who had earlier arrested a driver for parking by the uncompleted CBN building.

The man, after unsuccessfully pleading with the patrol team leader to release him, made a distress call to the CP who asked the man to hand over the phone to the police officer.

The officer, however, refused to answer his boss even when the commissioner introduced himself fully while the phone was on “hands-free”.

The commissioner who was returning from Anka on a sympathy visit to the recent gunmen attack in the area, then redirected his motorcade to the CBN premises to meet the erring officer.

On arrival the commissioner immediately directed the Commandant of Mobile police in charge of posting of the guards to lock up all 11 members of the team and also post their replacements.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.