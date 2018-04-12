NYSC: Corps members pass out first time in five years in Gombe

Related News

For the first time since the outset of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east of Nigeria five years ago, corps members completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Gombe State on Thursday.

The 1,138 members who passed out were in the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream, although two other members died during the service year in the state.

State Coordinator of the NYSC, David Markson, at the passing out ceremony in Gombe township stadium, Gombe, on Thursday, expressed happiness over the completion of the scheme in the state.

He said holding the ceremony in the state was a testimony to the commitment of the state government and security agencies to security of the state.

He, however, regretted that two of the corps members, Abbas Bala and Charity Garba, lost their lives during the service year.

The NYSC Coordinator warned the outgoing corps members of the challenges ahead of them, saying,“you will henceforth no longer receive the alert signalling the payment of your corps allowances”.

He urged them to think creatively, adding, “for most of you that took the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme seriously, the sky will be your limit.

“You have been exposed to the 12 set skills and their sub-sets during the on-camp and post-camp training, you are therefore expected to put to use the skills learned to be employers of labour and entrepreneurs. You will agree with me that the era of white collar jobs is no more,” he stated.

Also speaking, the State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who was represented by his Deputy, Charles Iliya, said the 44-year-old NYSC scheme is still delivering on its mandate.

He commended the corps members who initiated and executed projects of felt needs and benefit to their host communities during the scheme.