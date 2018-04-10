Thugs attack Atiku’s campaign office

Related News

Suspected thugs have attacked the presidential campaign office of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Katsina State.

The politician is one of those who have indicated interest in wresting power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The office, situated along Dandagoro road, Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state was attacked on Saturday night, a day before President Buhari left the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the thugs stormed the premises around 8.00 p.m. armed with weapons.

They smashed windscreens, side mirrors and bodies of vehicles parked within the premises of the campaign office.

The attack occurred hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), North-west held a zonal rally in the state.

The donor of the campaign office, Masa’udu Abdulkadir confirmed the incident, adding that it was the handiwork of “enemies of progress”.

Mr Abdulkadir also said the office was undergoing renovation when the attack occurred.

“The office is (was) almost completed when they (thugs) came. We will not be deterred by the attack rather our love for Atiku is waxing stronger by the day,” he said.

Broken windscreen of a vehicle

‎No life was lost during the attack neither was anyone injured.

Mr Abdulkadir urged party loyalists to remain calm as the incident has been reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Batagarawa.

The Katsina police spokesman, Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack saying the command has arrested three suspects who would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, a group under the name Atiku Care Foundation in a statement quoted its chairman, Aliyu Ibn Abbas, as describing the attack as barbaric.

Mr Abubakar quit the ruling All Progressives Congress a few months ago citing lack of internal democracy and being sidelined in party operations as prime reasons. He is one of those expected to slug it out with the incumbent president next year at the polls.