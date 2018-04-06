Police arrest 70 ‘sara suka’ thugs terrorising Kaduna residents

Related News

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said they have succeeded in arresting 70 members of the notorious ‘sara-suka’ thugs terrorising residents of the state.

The police also said they recovered dangerous weapons such as daggers, machetes, clubs and iron bars from the thugs.

The State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, disclosed this while parading firearms recovered or surrendered by unauthorised persons at the state command headquarters.

He explained that the Sara-Suka suspects in custody have made useful statements which are aiding police investigations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some membera of the Sara Suka thugs attacked Kwaru Badara and Kawo communities last week, cutting off an ex-soldier’s hand in Kwaru.

The thugs, mostly youth, between 18 and 25 years, usually storm communities to attack residents with dangerous weapons.

On the firearms recovered, the police chief urged all members of the public in possession of illegal weapons to hand them over to the command.

” May I use this medium to call on the general public, especially those who posses any of the prohibited and unauthorised firearms, to come forward and surrender them while the grace period is still open.

” Those who deliberately refused to do so after the period elapses will be made to face the wrath of the law.

” The command also urges the good people of the state to remain law abiding and to report to the police or nearest security agency of any suspicious persons,” he said.

The commissioner further added that the state command simply complied with the directives given by the Inspector General of Police’s disarmament programme, which directs that all police commands should immediately commence mop-up of prohibited and unauthorised firearms to solve problems of proliferation of arms into the country.

He listed the weapons recovered to include 20 AK 47 rifles, 42 dane guns, 15 pump action guns, three revolver guns, and four locally made pistols.

Others are charms, 120 ammunition, three boxer motorcycles, three military boats and belt , two bows and arrows and 30 cutlasses.