Bride abducted in Katsina freed

The newly-wedded bride kidnapped on Saturday with 10 of her wedding guests has been released by their captors.

The bride was being conveyed to her husband’s house by her friends and relatives after the wedding w‎hen gunmen stopped the vehicle along the highway in Funtua, Katsina State, and took them away.

She and one of the guests were released at about 8:30 p.m on Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It was not clear if ransom was paid to the kidnappers and what has happened to the other victims.

Confirming the development on phone, a former chairman of the Birnin Gwari Local Government, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said the two freed women were being taken away to Birnin Gwari town.

“Yes I got the information this morning that she was freed alongside a friend of hers. They are on their way to board a car to Birnin Gwari town. I was told she was from Katsina and she was being taken to her husband’s house in Niger state the very day the incident occurred,” he said.

Three of the captives, including a member of the bride’s entourage, had escaped and returned to the town on Sunday morning.

“The Funtua road is now a danger zone because at any point they can strike. They operate with impunity along that highway bordering Birnin Gwari and Katsina,” the former council boss said.

He said he did not know the fate of the other people abducted with the bride.

“Those criminals operating along that route always demand ransom before releasing their victims,” he said.

He urged the Federal government to empower local vigilantes to help security agencies and police in fighting the bandits.

Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Muktar, did not pick his calls when our reporter tried to get his confirmation of the development.