Nigerian Army confirms two soldiers, 21 suspected bandits killed in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said troops killed 21 armed bandits and recovered weapons in Tunga Daji, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The army also confirmed PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier report that two soldiers were killed during the operation.

In a statement, the Director, Army Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, said troops of 232 Battalion Zuru, while on clearance patrol on Wednesday, encountered the armed bandits and ”neutralised 21 of them.”

Mr Chukwu said many bandits also escaped with gunshot wounds. He said two soldiers died during the operation.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported how two soldiers were killed by the bandits at Tunga Daji in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

“Unfortunately we lost an officer and a soldier during the encounter. The remains of the officer and soldier has been evacuated to Federal Medical Center Gusau,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Chukwu listed recoveries from the bandits to include: five AK 47 assault rifles, one light machine gun, five magazines and 35 rounds of 7,62mm special ammunition.

He said the troops have been mobilised on a special operation to ”comb the general area and arrest any fleeing bandit.”

Scores of people have been killed in attacks by bandits in Zamfara in the past few months. Last week, over 50 people were killed in such attack in the state.